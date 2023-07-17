Open this photo in gallery: British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and the provincial government have recommended against moving back to the Mounties, citing concerns over public safety and the high number of job vacancies within the RCMP.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says he’ll announce Wednesday whether Surrey will be allowed to revert to policing by the RCMP or be forced to continue the transition to a municipal force.

Farnworth says no matter what he decides, he’s confident officers with either force are going to continue to do an “incredible job.”

Uncertainty around policing in Surrey has swirled since October, after the election of Mayor Brenda Locke who campaigned on a promise to stop the city’s transition to a municipal force and go back to the RCMP.

Farnworth and the provincial government have recommended against moving back to the Mounties, citing concerns over public safety and the high number of job vacancies within the RCMP.

The minister laid out a series of conditions he says the municipality must meet in order for him to approve the switch.

The mayor and minister have traded public barbs over the situation, with Locke accusing Farnworth of bullying and misogyny, while Farnworth said the city was playing “games” when it didn’t provide details about how it would manage the switch.