Fatal COVID-19 outbreak over at Edmonton hospital; 84 new cases in Alberta

The Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton has started a phased reopening following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to 58 cases, including 11 patient deaths.

The hospital was closed to new patients on July 8 due to what officials called a full facility outbreak.

Alberta Health Services says there have been no new COVID-19 cases linked to the Misericordia’s outbreak since July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Patients who were in the hospital continued to receive treatment, while labouring mothers and patients with scheduled day procedures were rebooked or cared for at other Edmonton-area hospitals.

The hospital’s emergency department as well as its labour and baby delivery services resumed operations on Friday.

Officials say the hospital will also begin phased reopening of scheduled ambulatory appointments and surgical procedures.

“Early in the outbreak at the Misericordia, we took significant measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of patients, staff, physicians, and volunteers,” Dr. David Zygun, medical director, AHS Edmonton Zone, said in a release.

“With an abundance of caution, and nearly a month without a new case linked to the initial outbreak, we are confident the site is ready to begin accepting incoming patients to a safe environment of care.”

Also Friday, health officials reported 84 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta and one new death.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been a total of 12,053 cases and 221 deaths in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 1,036 active cases in Alberta, as well as 48 people in hospital and 13 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020