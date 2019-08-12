 Skip to main content

Canada Fatal RCMP shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., under investigation

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Fatal RCMP shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., under investigation

Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been called in after a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving the RCMP.

Police say it happened Sunday around 1:10 p.m. after Mounties responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence on Colemore Street.

They say there were three people in the residence, one of whom was armed with a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there was an interaction, during which an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon but it wasn’t “successful,” and another officer fired their gun.

The RCMP say Emergency Health Services personnel were there to provide immediate medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIO BC is now investigating the incident, and as such police say they will not be releasing any further information.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter