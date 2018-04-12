 Skip to main content

Father of missing Montreal boy urges mayor to set up police abduction squad

Montreal
The Canadian Press

Kouadio Frederic Kouakou, centre, speaks to reporters in Montreal, on March 20, 2018.

Graham Hughes

The father of a boy who has been missing for exactly a month is asking Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and police to set up a squad that would specialize in investigating abductions.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, is shown in an undated police handout photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

Kouadio Frederic Kouakou told a news conference today he is still convinced his son Jeffrey Ariel will be found.

The 10-year-old disappeared on March 12 when he left his house to visit a friend and never returned home.

Police say they believe the boy fell into a river and drowned, while his father insists he was abducted.

Another person at the news conference was Michel Surprenant, whose 16-year-old daughter Julie disappeared in 1999 and has never been found.

Surprenant says it is important to highlight the one-month anniversary of a disappearance because families are alone and distraught as media attention diminishes.

