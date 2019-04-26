 Skip to main content

Canada Father of Quebec City mosque shooter says his son isn’t a terrorist

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Father of Quebec City mosque shooter says his son isn’t a terrorist

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The father of the Quebec City mosque shooter is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others to stop referring to his son as a terrorist.

In an open letter to Trudeau sent to various media, Raymond Bissonnette said the label has “greatly increased” the danger to his family.

He wrote that while his son’s crimes were “of the most terrible kind,” he had no terrorist connection “nor any particular ideology.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced in February to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 40 years for killing six worshippers and injuring six others at a mosque in January 2017.

He was not charged with terrorism, but Trudeau and others have repeatedly referred to his actions in those terms.

In one recent example, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a United Nations debate on terrorism financing last month that “two years ago, a terrorist killed six people in a Quebec City mosque.”

Raymond Bissonnette wrote that making the terrorism link has had an impact on his family.

“I consider that the repeated statements labelling Alexandre Bissonnette as a ‘terrorist’ have already caused serious harm to my family,” he wrote.

Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced in February after pleading guilty in March 2018 to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into the mosque at the Islamic Cultural Centre on Jan. 29, 2017 and opened fire during evening prayers.

The slain men were Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Both the Crown and defence have appealed the sentence.

The Crown, which initially sought six consecutive life sentences amounting to 150 years, said the sentence handed down was too lenient and wants him to be ineligible for parole for 50 years.

The defence countered that the sentence was cruel and unusual punishment, and Bissonnette should be able to apply for parole in 25 years.

The Quebec Court of Appeal is not expected to hear arguments before January 2020.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter