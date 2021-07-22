Federal Agriculture minister announces help for farmers and ranchers suffering from drought

Open this photo in gallery Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has announced a number of actions in Winnipeg to help Canadian farmers and ranchers affected by drought. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Help is on the way for Canadian farmers and ranchers being severely impacted by this year’s drought.

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has announced a number of actions in Winnipeg following a tour of a Manitoba’s Interlake Region to see how extreme weather is creating crop losses, affecting crop quality, and reducing forage and water supplies for livestock.

Bibeau says the government is working closely with the provinces to respond on a rapid basis to the drought situation in Western Canada.

The measures include the early designation of a Livestock Tax Deferral provision for affected regions in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

That will allow beef producers who are forced to sell a significant amount of their breeding herd to offset the resulting revenues with the cost to replace the herd.

Bibeau also announced federal support to all Prairie provinces for adjustments to a cost-shared AgriInsurance program to make drought-damaged crops available for feed.

