Federal and provincial leaders to march in Montreal's Pride parade

Federal and provincial leaders to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Quebec Premier Francois Legault in Sherbrooke, Que. on Jan. 17, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A number of federal and provincial leaders are expected in Montreal today to march in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Francois Legault will be in attendance, as will NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Trudeau, Singh and May also walked together in Vancouver’s Pride parade earlier this month.

Organizers are expecting thousands to attend the 36th edition of the parade, which kicks off around 1 p.m.

The parade caps off an 11-day festival that included drag shows, concerts, panels, and tours of Montreal’s Gay Village neighbourhood.

But Montreal Pride president Eric Pineault says the event is about more than celebration, noting the organization received a record number of transphobic and homophobic messages on its social media platforms this year.

