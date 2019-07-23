 Skip to main content

Canada Federal court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Federal court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
A Federal Court judge is ordering Canada’s chief electoral officer to take a second look at whether voting day this October needs to be moved because it falls on a Jewish holiday.

Election day can be no later than Oct. 21 under federal law, which this year falls on the Jewish holiday known as Shemini Atzeret, when Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign.

Elections Canada has been lobbied to move the date, but decided against it this close to the start of the election campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

At a court hearing last week, complainants argued the chief electoral officer’s decision was unreasonable.

The ruling today from the Federal Court tells the chief electoral officer to review that decision in a way that balances constitutional rights and do so by Aug. 1.

Elections Canada says it is reviewing the decision.

