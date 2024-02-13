Open this photo in gallery: Federally appointed judges in Canada are named by cabinet on the advice of either the Prime Minister or the Justice Minister.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

A judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Justice Minister Arif Virani and the federal cabinet to fill judicial vacancies in a reasonable time period, citing a letter from Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner to the Prime Minister calling the large number of vacancies “untenable.”

The unprecedented order by Federal Court Justice Henry Brown on Tuesday does not specify what he would accept as reasonable, but he said the court is entitled to expect that the Prime Minister and Justice Minister will obey the law.

The naming of judges to the federally appointed courts is the responsibility of cabinet, on the advice of the Prime Minister (in the case of chief and associate chief justices) and of the Justice Minister (for all other judges). Ottawa lawyer Yavar Hameed brought a legal challenge against the Prime Minister and Justice Minister in June over the number of vacancies – then 79, out of roughly 1,000 full-time positions.

Government lawyers presented no evidence as to why there were so many vacancies. Nor did they present evidence to challenge Chief Justice Wagner’s stated view that the courts were in a crisis situation in part because of the large number of vacancies.

Instead, Ottawa argued the Federal Court did not have jurisdiction to make the order, and that the constitutional convention setting out who makes the appointments is not the same as a law enforceable by the courts.

Justice Brown responded that those conventions can be treated as federal laws for the purpose of this case. He said the Prime Minister, Justice Minister and cabinet have the exclusive responsibility for federal judicial appointments, and that imposes a duty on them to make the appointments in a timely fashion.

The rule of law, he wrote in his ruling, cannot depend merely on the “whim” of government.

“It would be absurd to suggest the ‘rule of law,’ essential to the proper function of the nation and enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution Act, 1982, exists at the whim of the executive government,” Justice Brown wrote. There are currently 75 vacancies on federally appointed courts such as the superior courts of provinces, Federal Court and Tax Court of Canada. In the spring of 2016, not long after Justin Trudeau first came to power, there were 46 vacancies.

Chief Justice Wagner wrote a letter on behalf of himself and the Canadian Judicial Council, a body of chief and associate chief justices, in May, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Justice Minister David Lametti.

“Without concrete efforts to remedy the situation, we will soon reach a point of no return in several jurisdictions,” the Chief Justice said in his letter. “The consequences will make headlines and have serious repercussions on our democracy and on all Canadians.”

Nothing has changed in the nine months since Chief Justice Wagner wrote that letter, Justice Brown said in his ruling, concluding that the government had ignored it. He encouraged Mr. Hameed and the Justice Minister, and even Chief Justice Wagner and the Canadian Judicial Council, to come to court if Ottawa does not reduce the number of vacancies, as ordered, or if a dispute arises over the speed of the appointments.

Mr. Virani responded in a thread on X, formerly Twitter, that the government is carefully reviewing the decision.

“There are multiple factors that contribute to court delays and we call upon the provinces and territories to also do their part to help,” he said.

“We are making judicial appointments at the fastest pace in history. We made 100 judicial appointments last year, a number never attained by the Conservatives. In 6 months as Minister, I have appointed 64 judges. That was [Conservative Prime Minister Stephen] Harper’s average annual number – I’m working twice as fast.”

He also said access to justice is essential. “This is why we have funded 116 new judicial positions since forming government including 37 in Budgets 2021 & 2022. This means we have more positions to fill – but make no mistake: there are still more judges sitting today than ever in our history.”