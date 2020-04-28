Federal data projects COVID-19 could kill as many as 3,883 people in Canada by May 5

Open this photo in gallery Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, on April 27, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal forecasting data suggests that by May 5, as many as 3,883 people could die due to COVID-19.

And by the same date, there could be as many as 66,835 cases in Canada.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the initial models released on April 9 under-predicted the number of deaths in Canada.

But she says with a large number of outbreaks occurring in long-term care homes, there has been a higher fatality rate.

