Federal data projects COVID-19 could kill as many as 3,883 people in Canada by May 5

Federal forecasting data suggests that by May 5, as many as 3,883 people could die due to COVID-19.
And by the same date, there could be as many as 66,835 cases in Canada.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the initial models released on April 9 under-predicted the number of deaths in Canada.
But she says with a large number of outbreaks occurring in long-term care homes, there has been a higher fatality rate.
More to come.
