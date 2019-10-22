 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Federal election 2019: PPC fail to gain a single seat in disappointing night for Maxime Bernier

Patrick White
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier casts his ballot in Saint-Georges, Quebec.

POOL/Reuters

The country has rejected its first offering of modern right-wing populism at the federal level, denying Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada a single seat in Parliament.

Mr. Bernier lost Beauce, the Quebec riding he’d held since 2006, with voters favouring Conservative Richard Lehoux. The party’s share of the popular vote stood at just 1.6 per cent as early polls began rolling in from across the country.

Despite those results, Mr. Bernier vowed to keep the party alive in a Monday night concession speech. “I accept with humility and I want to congratulate the new member,” he said “This is only the beginning for the People’s Party of Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The poor showing is a potentially fatal setback for a fledgling party that, in its earliest stages, seemed poised to steal a substantial share of support from the Conservatives, the party Mr. Bernier had served under for 12 years and nearly led.

In 2017, he lost a close leadership contest to Andrew Scheer. Tapped as the party’s innovation critic, he refused to hide his displeasure with the party’s positions under Mr. Scheer, even penning an unreleased book that accused “fake conservatives” affiliated with the dairy lobby of tilting the leadership race in Mr. Scheer’s favour. In tweets, he ramped up his anti-immigration rhetoric and warned of “extreme multiculturalism.”

On the first day of the 2018 Conservative policy convention in Halifax, the former leadership contender announced he was leaving the party and unleashed a scathing attack against Mr. Scheer.

“I am now convinced that what we will get if Andrew Scheer becomes prime minister is just a more moderate version of the disastrous Trudeau government," he said, in an announcement that upstaged the convention.

One early poll suggested 17 per cent of Canadian voters would be consider backing the party. His policy positions on an array of issues drew comparisons with Marine Le Pen, Geert Wilders, Matteo Salvini and other European populists who’ve parlayed anti-immigrant, anti-liberal views into substantial support.

But such a bloc never materialized for Mr. Bernier. Early enthusiasm melted once voters got better acquainted with the party and its candidates.

Three party founders were found to have ties to white supremacist groups and several candidates were outed for racist or sexist social-media posts, feeding the perception of his party as a haven for right-wing fringe elements.

Story continues below advertisement

His policies failed to garner much enthusiasm either. His pledges to phase out of supply management in the dairy sector, withdraw from climate change agreements, slash immigration levels, cancel equalization payments and defund CBC drew little support. Polling over the last five months showed his national support rarely broke 3 per cent.

Amid flagging support, the party received a mid-campaign lifeline from the commission overseeing official debates when it ruled that Mr. Bernier could participate in both French and English debates, a decision that placed Mr. Bernier alongside the major party leaders before millions of potential voters.

His performance, however, did little to win over new voters, with just 3 per cent of viewers of the English debate considering him the victor, according to one poll.

In the final days of the race, The Globe reported that a firm run by former Liberal adviser Warren Kinsella had been hired to “seek and destroy” Mr. Bernier and his party. Mr. Scheer refused to say if his party had hired Mr. Kinsella.

In response to the story, Mr. Bernier filed a complaint with Elections Canada. “This is the kind of dirty politics that fuels Canadians’ cynicism about politics,” he said.

Related Election Topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter