Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, April 6, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is exempting more Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion from providing biometrics before coming to Canada.

It’s one of a number of measures the government announced today to make it easier to access the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada won’t require biometrics from people under the age of 18, over the age of 60, and those with previous Canadian visas that have no immigration issues.

Previously in those cases, it was left up to the “decision maker’s discretion” whether to collect biometrics -- fingerprints and a photo.

Fraser said the government is making the move to “reduce the pressure on biometrics collection.”

Fraser says Canada has already approved more than 30,000 applications under the program.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an additional $100 million in humanitarian support to respond to the crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

He also says targeted charter flights will be offered to Ukrainians coming to Canada.

He said Ukrainians arriving in Canada will be eligible for up to six weeks of income support, and two weeks of temporary hotel accommodation.

