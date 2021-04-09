 Skip to main content
Federal government appealing court ruling that limits First Nations’ ability to postpone elections during pandemic

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller holds a press conference in Ottawa on April 7, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says his department will appeal a Federal Court ruling that limits First Nations’ ability to postpone the election of chiefs and councils during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indigenous Services Canada developed regulations last year to allow First Nation councils to delay elections and extend the terms of their chiefs and councillors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Miller says the regulations help First Nations avoid a critical governance gap that might be caused by their inability to hold elections during the pandemic.

Early this month, the Federal Court ruled that a section of the regulations, related to custom election codes, is invalid.

Between April 8, 2020, and March 22, 2021, 116 First Nations used the regulations to postpone elections to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks.

During the same period, 36 First Nations held elections under the Indian Act, 15 under the First Nations Elections Act and 65 under a community or custom process.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
