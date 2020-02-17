 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Federal government asks court for four more months to amend assisted dying law

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks about a sexual assault bill in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. Mr. Lametti filed a motion Monday requesting a four-month extension on the court ruling.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is asking for more time to amend the assisted-dying law, acknowledging that it can’t meet a court-imposed deadline to drop a provision that allows only those who are already near death to qualify for medical help to end their lives.

Justice Minister David Lametti filed a motion Monday requesting a four-month extension on the court ruling.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Christine Baudouin ruled last September that it is unconstitutional to limit the right to a medically assisted death to those whose natural death is “reasonably foreseeable.”

Story continues below advertisement

She gave the government until March 11 to drop that provision from the law.

The Trudeau government declined to appeal but has not yet introduced the necessary amendments to the law.

It launched public consultations last month, including an online survey that asked whether other hurdles should be added to the law once the foreseeable-death provision is removed,to ensure a balance is maintained between individual rights and protecting vulnerable people from potential abuse.

In a joint statement Monday by Lametti and Health Minister Patty Hajdu, the ministers said the government fully intends to introduce legislation “in the near future” but a four-month extension “would give Parliament time to consider and enact proposed amendments.”

Technically, the court ruling applies only in Quebec.

Without the extension, the ministers noted that the foreseeable death provision would no longer apply in Quebec after March 11 but would remain in force in the rest of the country.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies