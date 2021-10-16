 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Federal government bracing for surge in passport renewals

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Pierce Schoel thought he might be able to avoid a long wait at the passport office in Kitchener, Ont. by going in the middle of the day.

He was surprised to discover line-ups out the door. The security guard told people they’d likely be waiting two, even three hours. But with a long-awaited trip to Mexico on the horizon -- his first overseas trip since the pandemic began -- he stuck it out.

“I’ve been waiting to travel for quite a long time,” Shoel said after applying for his passport Friday. “I’m ready to get back out there and start traveling.”

Story continues below advertisement

He’s not the only one. Shoel and his fellow travellers in line may be part of the deluge of passport applications Canadian officials are braced for.

Urgent passport services have been available throughout the pandemic, but with borders closed and public health measures in place most people had little use for them.

Service Canada issued more than 2.3 million passports the year before the pandemic began, but handed out only 363,225 the year after that.

Already demand is climbing, with 467,541 passports issued this year as of Sept. 30.

The Canadian government still recommends against non-essential travel outside of the country because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 abroad and bringing it home.

But with the U-S border set to reopen to vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8, the federal government is preparing for a rise in demand for passport services.

“As travel restrictions are lifted, Service Canada is preparing for an increase in demand for passport services,” read a statement from Employment and Social Development Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The department’s website said people can expect to get their passports about 20 days after they apply at Service Canada, but some people report waits of just over a month.

The government is closely monitoring the increased demand, according to Mikaela Harrison, the press secretary of Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen.

The government has protocols in place to continue to provide passport services to Canadians within service standards, she said in a statement.

“I think I gave myself enough time but I am happy that my parents told me to check when my passport expired, because I honestly didn’t even think about it until they said so,” said Schoel.

As vaccination rates rise across the globe, so will traveller confidence, according to Tourism Economics, a global research firm.

“We expect a more significant easing of restrictions to follow and traveller confidence to expand, with international arrivals set to regain pre-crisis levels by 2024,” said the firm’s June 2021 Global Travel Service report.

Story continues below advertisement

The firm expects international travel to remain at about 59 per cent below pre-crisis levels, but said there remains significant pent up demand.

Meanwhile the government is reporting higher than average call volumes related to passport applications, and has urged people not to visit Service Canada unless absolutely necessary.

The government has also extended the eligibility period for renewals, so passports that expired on or after Feb. 1, 2019 can be renewed.

That way Canadians can wait to renew their passports until they actually have plans to leave the country.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies