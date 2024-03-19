Indigenous Services Canada says it plans to launch a forensic audit of an organization representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The department says it is aware of allegations brought forward against the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and is reviewing them.

The government says in a statement that it takes allegations of the misuse of public funds seriously.

But the statement says that due to privacy concerns, it is not confirming any details about the audit.

The federation advocates on behalf of member First Nations on issues such as education and child welfare.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.