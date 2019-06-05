 Skip to main content

Canada Federal government pledges to spend $15-million to restore Ontario’s tree-planting program

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The federal government is pledging to spend $15-million to save a tree-planting program in Ontario.

A spokesperson for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the money, which comes from Ottawa’s low-carbon economy fund, will help the non-profit Forests Ontario reach its goal of planting 50 million trees by 2025.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the program in late April, saying the forestry industry is a responsible steward of the province’s forests.

Those involved in the program said its cancellation would cause job losses and stall environmental progress.

One of the main nurseries for the program said it would likely have to destroy about three million trees because of the cancellation.

The federal government announcement is timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Environment Day.

