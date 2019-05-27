 Skip to main content

Federal government releases three-year plan to rebuild, maintain wild Atlantic salmon stocks

Federal government releases three-year plan to rebuild, maintain wild Atlantic salmon stocks

MIRAMICHI, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Atlantic salmon stocks have been declining, and officials with Fisheries and Oceans say significant co-ordinated action is needed to restore and maintain them.

The federal government released a three-year plan today to conserve and rebuild the stocks.

The wild Atlantic salmon conservation policy implementation plan for 2019-2021 is a collaboration with provincial governments, Indigenous communities, angling groups and other partners.

As part of the work, the government has announced four new research projects.

Researchers at Dalhousie University, the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Acadia University and the University of New Brunswick will study areas such as ocean tracking and the impact of climate change on the fitness and survival of wild salmon.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the new plan will ensure wild salmon are present for generations to come.

