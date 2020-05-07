 Skip to main content
Federal government says 1,350 soldiers will be deployed to Quebec long-term care homes by mid-May

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Armed Forces personnel arrive at the Villa Val des Arbes seniors residence, in Laval, Que., on April 20, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The federal government says that by mid-May 1,350 Canadian Forces soldiers will be deployed to 25 Quebec long-term care homes hard hit by COVID-19.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 1,020 will be deployed as of today at 20 long-term care homes, mainly in the Montreal area.

Of those on the ground, about two-thirds are working in the homes while one-third are providing help with logistics and deliveries.

Premier Francois Legault made a request for military help on April 22, asking at the time for 1,000 soldiers.

Grappling with a shortage of 11,500 health-care workers, Legault said earlier this week he hadn’t received word whether Ottawa would be able to supply the soldiers requested.

Sajjan explained while the military would like to move quickly, training personnel takes time.

The Quebec government is expected to detail a wage top-up for essential health workers when Treasury Board President Christian Dube joins Legault at a briefing this afternoon.

The Quebec government says healthy residents of private seniors’ homes without COVID-19 cases will be permitted to take walks and go to essential businesses. The Canadian Press

