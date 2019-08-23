 Skip to main content

Canada Federal government says it’s ready to pass law forcing CN to restore rusting Quebec Bridge

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Former iA Financial Group CEO Yves Charest will have a mandate to recommend options to restore the Quebec Bridge, which was completed in 1917.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The federal government says it is ready to pass a law forcing the Canadian National Railway to restore the historic Quebec Bridge.

Three federal ministers announced today they have appointed a special negotiator to seek a deal with CN, the bridge’s owner.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a press release Ottawa has named former iA Financial Group CEO Yves Charest to negotiate.

Charest will have a mandate to recommend options to restore the Quebec Bridge, which was completed in 1917.

The ministers say Charest could recommend a transfer of the bridge from CN to the federal government with adequate compensation. They say another option is legislation forcing CN to restore the bridge in the near term.

Quebec City leaders have been attempting to have the rusting bridge painted and restored for years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2015 he would get the job done.

