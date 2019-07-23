Federal government to invest in satellite technology to connect rural, remote areas

The federal government is making a big funding announcement Wednesday alongside a Canadian company that’s developing satellite technology to expand high-speed Internet access in rural and remote regions.
The head of Ottawa-based Telesat will join Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains for an event that appears to be part of the government’s commitment to invest $100 million over five years into a technology known as low-Earth-orbit satellites.
In its spring budget, the Liberal government said low-Earth-orbit satellite capacity would be part of its $1.7-billion vow to help rural and remote areas gain access to reliable, high-speed Internet.
Telesat has been developing a satellite constellation – a group of co-ordinated satellites it says will provide high-speed connectivity in rural and remote communities around the globe.
Company CEO David Goldberg will hold a news conference with Bains at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum following the announcement.
On its website, Telesat says its state-of-the-art satellite constellation will involve launching highly advanced satellites into low Earth orbit, which is about 1,000 km from the surface of the planet – much closer than traditional satellites.
