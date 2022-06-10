People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on May 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Federal government will temporarily suspend its random COVID-19 testing at airports in an effort to ease one of the bottlenecks leading to hours-long customs wait-times, missed connections and cancelled flights.

A senior source said the Liberal government will announce the change on Friday and it will go into effect on Saturday. The random testing at airports will be suspended until July 1 when it will be moved off-site.

As of July 1, a separate senior source said that all COVID-19 testing that is happening at the airports will be moved off-site. The government requires unvaccinated travellers returning to Canada to be tested in addition to the random testing of vaccinated travellers.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not permitted to discuss the changes before the official announcement on Friday.

The change is expected to be announced in a joint statement from Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault.

Mr. Alghabra has been under immense pressure to find a fix to the airport bottlenecks that have left passengers waiting to deplane because airports are so clogged with passengers waiting to go through customs and security screenings.

On Thursday, The Globe reported that Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its scheduled flights at Toronto Pearson in the first seven days of June, as staffing shortages and a surge in passengers continue to overwhelm Canada’s busiest airport.

WestJet and Air Transat have also seen delays and cancellations at Pearson as a rebound in demand for air travel has swamped the ability of the responsible government agencies to conduct security, customs and immigration checks at the airport and other major Canadian airports. Those in Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver have experienced bottlenecks but not to the extent of Pearson.

The extra time it took to screen passengers for COVID-19 testing was one of the issues that airports pointed to to explain the massive lineups to get through customs.

Last week, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling for the federal government to “immediately revert to pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel.” The motion was supported by Conservatives and Liberal MP Joël Lightbound but defeated by the overwhelming opposition from all other Liberal MPs, and all NDP, Bloc Québécois and Green MPs who voted.

More to come.

