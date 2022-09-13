Long lines of mourners form and lay flowers near a Canadian flag as people wait to pay their respect near the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 11, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A national holiday will mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral next week, the federal government announced, but it remains up in the air whether provinces or federally regulated institutions such as banks will follow suit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday while in New Brunswick that the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19 will be a “day of mourning” in the country and federal employees will have the day off.

The federal holiday is a one-time event that won’t be repeated annually and doesn’t extend to businesses under provincial jurisdiction, accounting for about 85 to 90 per cent of Canadian workers, but Mr. Trudeau said he is in talks with provincial leaders to try to get them on board. That would also help determine whether schools are closed.

“We will be working with the provinces and territories to try to see that we’re aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out,” Mr. Trudeau said. “But declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan also clarified on social media Tuesday that federally-regulated businesses such as banks, telecommunications and interprovincial trucking companies “are welcomed to follow suit, but they are not required to do so.”

Canada’s banks were not consulted in advance and could choose to resist the government’s call to close their doors at short notice over concerns about operational risks and the potential impact on customers – both businesses and individuals – who have payments scheduled to clear on Monday.

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) sent an internal note on Tuesday to its board of directors, made up of banking executives, recommending that federally-regulated banks stay open on Monday and operate on a “business-as-usual basis.”

CBA president and CEO Anthony Ostler said in the internal note that the holiday the government declared “is not a statutory holiday,” because it has not been approved as such in legislation, which poses “significant operational risks.” For example, the CBA expects that equity, fixed income and derivative markets, as well as payment and settlement systems, could remain open.

“The risks of operational errors to the industry are far greater than the reputational risks with remaining open,” Mr. Ostler said in the note. “If all of these markets and systems all agree to close, then we could re-visit this industry-wide approach.”

The CBA declined to comment further and a spokesperson for Bank of Montreal declined to comment. Spokespeople for the five of the other largest banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prince Edward Island is declaring Sep. 19 a one-time statutory holiday for all provincially regulated workers. In Ontario, Monday will be a provincial day of mourning but not a public holiday. Premier Doug Ford said in a statement that residents may choose to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m.

Quebec has said there won’t be a holiday for provincially-regulated employees. In New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, government offices and schools will be closed on Monday, but it will be up to individual private businesses on whether employees will get the day off.

Discussions are still underway in Saskatchewan but a decision hasn’t been made, Premier Scott Moe’s press secretary Julie Leggott said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail.

Provincial legislatures across the country have been mourning the Queen’s death since her passing last Thursday by holding ceremonies, offering books of condolences to the public and in some cases suspending meetings and official business. Ontario MPPs will reconvene Wednesday afternoon after being adjourned since Thursday to honour the Queen and offer condolences.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is urging provinces not to follow the lead of the federal government, saying it would cost the economy billions and be unfair to small businesses with only six days notice.

In an interview with The Globe, CFIB president and CEO Dan Kelly said a paid day off for all employees would either result in lost productivity or additional wage costs for businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Instead, Mr. Kelly said businesses should be supportive of individual employees who would like time off to mourn or view the funeral and ensure they can take a vacation day.

A nationwide statutory holiday costs the economy between an estimated $2 billion and $4 billion, Mr. Kelly said. Assuming schools would also be closed, Mr. Kelly said those who still need to work in the hospitality industry or essential services would be required to find an alternate arrangement for child care, which could result in an additional cost for families.

“It would be, I think, a huge hardship to employers if provinces decided today or tomorrow to declare a statutory holiday just a handful of days away,” Mr. Kelly said. “Fewer than 50 per cent of small businesses are back to normal sales, all are dealing with huge increases in their costs. I’m not suggesting this in and of itself is going to cause businesses to close their doors for good, but it sure doesn’t help.”

With a report from The Canadian Press.