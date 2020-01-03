Federal mediator meeting with Swissport in bid to end Montreal refuelling strike

Open this photo in gallery Swissport employees protest outside Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Dec. 31, 2019. A federal mediator is meeting with Swissport Canada a day after discussing a strike with the union representing employees who refuel planes at two Montreal airports. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A federal mediator is meeting with Swissport Canada a day after discussing a strike with the union representing employees who refuel planes at two Montreal airports.

The labour disruption by roughly 100 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began Dec. 31.

Despite the strike, Swissport Fueling Services says it is maintaining refuelling services without delays.

Story continues below advertisement

The striking union workers are aircraft refuellers, mechanics, dispatchers and maintenance workers of fuel storage facilities.

Salaries and work-life balance are the main points of contention between Swissport and its Montreal-area workers, who have been without a contract since August.

Swissport said on Thursday that the strike would “definitely not” end before the weekend.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.