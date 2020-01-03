 Skip to main content

Canada

Federal mediator meeting with Swissport in bid to end Montreal refuelling strike

The Canadian Press
Swissport employees protest outside Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Dec. 31, 2019. A federal mediator is meeting with Swissport Canada a day after discussing a strike with the union representing employees who refuel planes at two Montreal airports.

A federal mediator is meeting with Swissport Canada a day after discussing a strike with the union representing employees who refuel planes at two Montreal airports.

The labour disruption by roughly 100 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began Dec. 31.

Despite the strike, Swissport Fueling Services says it is maintaining refuelling services without delays.

The striking union workers are aircraft refuellers, mechanics, dispatchers and maintenance workers of fuel storage facilities.

Salaries and work-life balance are the main points of contention between Swissport and its Montreal-area workers, who have been without a contract since August.

Swissport said on Thursday that the strike would “definitely not” end before the weekend.

