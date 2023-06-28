Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc speaks during a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on June 10.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools.

Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters today in Fredericton that the changes to Policy 713 complicate things for young people and their families.

LeBlanc says he doesn’t think the prolonged and divisive debate in the legislature has been a success for Premier Blaine Higgs.

Two members of Higgs’ cabinet resigned this month after the government made it no longer mandatory for teachers to use preferred names or pronouns for transgender and nonbinary students under 16, among other changes to Policy 713.

As well, six members of his government voted with the Opposition earlier in June to force a motion through the legislature asking the province’s child and youth advocate to review the changes made to the policy.

After the two resignations, Higgs shuffled his cabinet Tuesday, bouncing out two more ministers who had criticized his leadership style.