 Skip to main content

Canada Federal ministers meet with family of Canadian woman missing in Burkina Faso

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Federal ministers meet with family of Canadian woman missing in Burkina Faso

Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Luca Tacchetto and Edith Blais seen in this undated handout photo from Facebook.

HO/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau met this morning with family members of a Quebec woman who has been missing in Burkina Faso for more than a month.

Bibeau offered few details as she spoke to reporters after the meeting with the mother and sister of Edith Blais in Sherbrooke, Que.

The 34-year-old Blais and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto have not been heard from since Dec. 15. They were travelling by car in southwestern Burkina Faso en route to Togo, where they planned to do volunteer work with an aid group.

Story continues below advertisement

Visibly shaken, Bibeau said she had reassured the family that the Canadian government is working hard to find Blais. She described the meeting as a conversation between mothers.

A statement Wednesday by Burkina Faso Security Minister Clement Sawadogo referred to the disappearance of Blais and Tacchetto as a kidnapping. The Canadian government has not confirmed the information.

The meeting came the day after news broke that another Canadian, Kirk Woodman, had been found dead in Burkina Faso after being kidnapped this week. Woodman, originally from Halifax, worked for a Vancouver-based mining company.

Blais’ mother and sister live in Sherbrooke, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet have been holding a retreat.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter