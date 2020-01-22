 Skip to main content

Federal, Ontario governments sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto

Catherine Levesque
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly says it is an historic day for Canadian francophones after the federal and Ontario governments signed a funding deal for a new French-language university in Toronto.

The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a new French-language university in Toronto.

An agreement signed today says the two will spend $126-million on the project over eight years.

The federal government is kicking in $63-million over five years, and then Ontario is to fund at least the same amount, starting in 2023.

Federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly calls it a historic day for Canadian francophones.

Her Ontario counterpart Caroline Mulroney says the project is an excellent example of Ontario’s commitment to the francophone community.

Mulroney’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the plans for a French-language university shortly after winning power in 2018, but backtracked after an uproar among Ontario’s francophones.

