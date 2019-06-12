Federal pharmacare report backs single-payer plan to mend patchwork system

Open this photo in gallery The council predicted that a single-payer plan would reduce Canada’s overall per-capita spending on prescription drugs, which is among the highest in the world. Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada should adopt a universal, single-payer public pharmacare program that does for prescription drugs what Medicare did for services provided in hospitals and doctors’ offices, according to a highly anticipated final report from a federal advisory council.

The council’s recommendations, if implemented, would mean a radical overhaul of the country’s patchwork approach to paying for prescriptions – one the report predicts would cost governments an additional $15.3-billion annually by the time the plan is fully implemented in 2027.

However, the council predicted that a single-payer plan would reduce Canada’s overall per-capita spending on prescription drugs, which is among the highest in the world.

“We observed that countries with high performing health systems include prescription drug coverage as part of their publicly funded universal health care plans,” the advisory council, chaired by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins, wrote in a report released Wednesday.

“We came to understand that a ‘fill the gaps’ approach was unrealistic since, like our current mixed public/private system, it would do little to lower drug prices or create fairness or uniformity in access across the country.”

The proposed changes would deliver a significant blow to the country’s private-insurance and pharmaceutical industries, both of which have argued that Canadians would be better off if Ottawa bolstered the existing private-public system instead of blowing it up.

The advisory council, which the federal Liberals created in their 2018 budget, is calling for the new system to be implemented gradually.

The report recommends that Canada start by setting up a new national drug agency – an idea the Liberal government promised to fund in its most recent budget – that would create a “carefully chosen list of essential medicines” to be included in the first phase of national pharmacare, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The initial list would cover most major conditions and represent about half of all prescriptions.

The drug agency would then aim to negotiate pricing and supply arrangements for more drugs with an eye to having a comprehensive master list, or formulary, in place by 2027.

The report is also calling for a detailed national strategy for funding expensive drugs for rare diseases by 2022.

It also suggests limited co-pays of $2 for drugs on the essential medicines list and $5 for other drugs, with exemptions for the poor and a limit of no more than $100 per year per household.

The changes the advisory council endorsed are a long way from being enacted.

If the federal Liberals embrace the recommendations and win re-election in October, they would still need to convince provincial and territorial governments to join a national pharmacare program, something the premiers are unlikely to do without a generous financial commitment from Ottawa.

The report suggests that Ottawa set up a new, dedicated fiscal transfer payment for pharmacare, and that provinces and territories join the program when they’re ready.

The council is calling on Ottawa to fund the full incremental cost of pharmacare.

“The council recognizes the very significant fiscal implications of this investment. But the issue is too important to ignore,” the report said. “Although national pharmacare requires a substantial investment of public funds, it will result in significant savings to Canadian families and lower the total amount being spent on prescription medications.”

Dr. Hoskins’s advisory council began its work after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced in the 2018 budget that it would appoint a federal advisory council on the “implementation of national pharmacare.”

That turn of phrase led many long-time supporters of national pharmacare to speculate that the Liberals were committed to expanding the Canada Health Act to cover medically necessary prescription drugs taken outside of hospital, with Dr. Hoskins and his panel simply figuring out the best way to get there.

But Finance Minister Bill Morneau tempered those hopes immediately after the 2018 budget, telling an Economic Club of Canada crowd that the Liberals intended to proceed in a fiscally responsible way that would expand public coverage, “but doesn’t throw out the system we currently have.”

In the 16 months since, Dr. Hoskins and his fellow panelists have travelled across the country, speaking with patients, caregivers, doctors, pharmacists and representatives of the insurance and drug industries, among others.

“The Council heard loud and clear that the current system of drug coverage in Canada is neither adequate nor sustainable over the long-term and leaves too many Canadians behind,” the council wrote in an interim report released in March. “Very few people advocated for the status quo.”

The interim report said that any national pharmacare plan should guarantee access to prescription drugs based on medical need without financial barriers, while also providing portable, consistent coverage across the country and promoting the sustainability of prescription drug costs.

The interim report also called for the creation of a national drug agency that would evaluate the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of new drugs; negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies; and manage the country’s first national formulary, a master list of drugs that would be covered for everyone, regardless of ability to pay.

The Liberals endorsed that idea in this year’s budget, committing $35-million over four years to establishing a new Canada Drug Agency.

The government also promised to invest as much as $500-million per year, beginning in 2022, to pay for expensive drugs for rare diseases.

Canada already has two organizations that assess the value of new drugs – one for Quebec and one for the rest of Canada. There is also a separate organization called the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance that negotiates pricing deals with brand-name and generic drug makers on behalf of Ottawa and all provinces and territories.

If established as planned, the drug agency would bring both functions under one roof, and also create and manage the new national formulary.

Right now, Canadians pay for prescription drugs in one of three ways: through extended workplace and privately purchased health plans; through government drug plans, which are often reserved for the poor, for seniors and for those with catastrophically high drug bills; or out of their own pockets.

More than 25 million Canadians have some prescription-drug coverage for their workplace benefit plans, according to the industry group for life and health insurance providers. Moving to a single-payer government pharmacare program could imperil those plans, the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association has warned.

About one in five Canadians are either uninsured or underinsured, the advisory council said.

Canada’s per-capita drug spending, meanwhile, is the third-highest in the developed world, behind only Switzerland and the United States, according to the federal drug-pricing regulator.