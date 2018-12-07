 Skip to main content

Canada Federal, provincial governments pledge $8.4-million to address Manitoba meth crisis

Federal, provincial governments pledge $8.4-million to address Manitoba meth crisis

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen speaks about the 2018 budget during media lockup at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on March 12, 2018.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba and the federal government are pledging a combined $8.4 million to tackle the province’s growing methamphetamine crisis.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the money will go to increasing capacity for people who are going through withdraws in Winnipeg and Brandon.

It will also be used to create a mobile withdrawal service.

Friesen says meth has created unique problems because the high is longer, it causes psychosis and withdrawal symptoms can last for months.

A request for proposals will be issued in the new year and services are expected in the spring.

Half of the funds come from the federal government’s Emergency Treatment Fund, which was created to address the opioid crisis.

