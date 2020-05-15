 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Federal wage subsidy to be extended for three months

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
The federal government is extending the wage-subsidy for three months.

During his daily news briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy until the end of August.

Mr. Trudeau said the announcement should help to boost confidence among business owners, and urged companies to bring back their workers. He said Ottawa will work with businesses and labour groups over the next month on any adjustments that may be required.

Mr. Trudeau also announced Friday that Ottawa is earmarking $450-million for universities and research institutions.

Universities and affiliated research institutes have been affected by the pandemic, he said, adding Ottawa will provide more temporary support on wages.

He said that the money will be delivered through federal granting agencies with hopes to get it out as quickly as possible.

Earlier Friday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer urged the government to put forward a forward-looking fiscal roadmap so Canadians can see a spending plan. A federal budget has yet to be released.

Mr. Scheer also said regular proceedings in the House of Commons should resume on May 25. In response, Mr. Trudeau said in-person meetings are currently taking place once a week with a limited number of MPs. He said virtual sittings are also happening twice a week where members from every riding can represent their communities.

He said he knows there will be discussions about the path forward with the other political parties.​

