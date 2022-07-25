The federal government has asked the private sector to weigh in on how companies could play a role in Canada’s national dental care plan.

The Liberals set aside $5.3-billion over the next five years to launch a dental care program for uninsured low- and middle-income families, starting with kids under the age of 12 by the end of this year.

The program is a key part of the confidence and supply deal the Liberals signed with the NDP to stave off a potential election until June, 2025.

The government has issued a formal request for information, seeking input from industry players between now and Aug. 22.

In a statement, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the responses from various companies, along with consultations with provinces and territories, will inform federal decisions about how to proceed.

The government risks losing the NDP’s support if it misses the end-of-year deadline to fulfil its promise.

