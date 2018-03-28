Feds to curtail snow crab fishing to protect right whales

Open this photo in gallery In this 2009 file photo, a female right whale swims at the surface of the water with her calf a few miles off the Georgia coast. John Carrington/The Associated Press

The Canadian government is pledging to shut down the snow crab fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence this season when the North Atlantic right whales arrive in the area in an effort to prevent more entanglements and deaths following last year’s deadly summer.

“Following a devastating summer in 2017 and a worrying breeding season where no new calves were sighted this winter, we need to do everything we can to help ensure the survival of the species,” said Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Dominic LeBlanc.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the government said it’s also expanding surveillance of right whales and imposing speed limits on large ships.

Last year, 18 right whales were discovered dead in U.S. and Canadian waters, including 12 in the Gulf, a rich fishing and shipping area that borders the Atlantic provinces and Quebec. Scientists and government say fishing-gear entanglements and ship strikes were the causes of death.

The North Atlantic right whale is considered critically endangered, with just 450 left in the world. Only 100 are breeding females and scientists say if last year’s death toll continues, the species is two decades from extinction.

Mr. LeBlanc said the protection measures don’t preclude an economically viable fishery.

“This year, I hope, will tell us we can have both,” he said in an interview.

“That’s certainly our plan, but we’ll continue to talk to industry and the provinces. … We will continue to ramp up the measures until we’ve done everything necessary. I hope this year will be a very good turning point.”

The federal government imposed the latest protection measures after consultation with industry and scientists.

The measures also include opening the snow crab fishery earlier, reducing the number of snow crab traps in the water and mandatory reporting of lost gear and interactions with marine mammals.

New restrictions for ships include a 10-knot speed limit for ships 20 metres or longer travelling in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence from April 28 through Nov. 15, and a minimum 15-day slowdown to 10 knots in shipping lanes when a right whale has been spotted.

Mr. LeBlanc said the measures may be changed as needed over the season and may also be in place for years to come.

“These are measures that will be in place until we’re satisfied that we’ve turned a corner on the species,” he said. “No, it’s not temporary. This is the first set of measures we’re trying for 2018. We think it will hopefully make a significant improvement, but we’re going to be open to other measures. … We’re not just preserving or protecting the species; we actually have to get it to recover.”