Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg police public information officer, Const. Dani McKinnon, speaks to the media in Winnipeg on Sept. 2, 2021.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing several charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player.

Police say the offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens.

The accused was a coach with Hockey Manitoba from 2018 to this year.

Police allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey.

Const. Dani McKinnon says the investigation has been difficult, as sports are supposed to be safe for everyone.

Madison Biluk, who is 28, has been charged with 15 offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a person under the age of 16 and possession of child pornography.