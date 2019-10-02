Female surgeons in Ontario earn less than male counterparts, study finds

Female surgeons in Ontario earn 24 per cent less than their male counterparts for each hour they spend operating, according to a new study that showed significant pay gaps between men and women, despite performing the same jobs.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Surgery on Wednesday, found these disparities exist even in a fee-for-service system, which is considered less gender-biased than salary-based systems, since theoretically, physicians’ earnings are based on the services they provide.

The research team, led by St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, compared the earnings of female and male surgeons using data from the non-profit research institute ICES (formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences). It looked at more than 1.5 million elective surgical procedures, performed on adult patients by 3,275 surgeons in Ontario between January 2014 and December 2016.

The researchers found overall, male surgeons earned US$226.26 per hour on average, compared with US$161.38 per hour for female surgeons. When they compared female surgeons with their male counterparts within each specialty, they found male surgeons earned US$18.52 more per hour in general surgery, US$55.45 more per hour in orthopedic surgery, and US$59.64 more per hour in cardiothoracic surgery. In gynecology, even though female surgeons outnumber males, male surgeons earned US$17.24 more per hour.

In almost all cases, female and male surgeons took the same amount of time to perform identical procedures.

The researchers also found female surgeons performed fewer of the most highly-paid surgical procedures.

The researchers suggested there are likely multiple reasons for these pay gaps. Women are most highly represented in specialties with the lowest earnings, such as gynecology, they said, suggesting this may, in part, be because female trainees are discouraged from certain disciplines.

“While prior literature has attributed disparities to women’s working styles, this study demonstrates that female surgeons make less money per hour and perform fewer of the most lucrative procedures than male surgeons,” they wrote. “Therefore, increasing hours worked will not close the earnings gap.”

