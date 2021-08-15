Fergus, Ontario shooting leaves man dead, provincial police officer injured

A 31-year-old man is dead and a provincial police officer is in hospital after an incident in Fergus, Ont., on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in and launched a probe into the incident.

The agency says police were called about a domestic disturbance at about 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

It says officers tried to negotiate with the man, and at about 1:30 p.m. the man and officers had “an interaction.”

The SIU says police shot at the man, and he died at the scene.

It says a police officer is in hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is automatically called to investigate incidents involving police where there is serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.