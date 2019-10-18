 Skip to main content

Canada

Fewer than 850 irregular border crossers deported, hundreds more in limbo

The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canadian Press

The Canada Border Services Agency says it’s unable to proceed with deporting a “significant” number of failed asylum seekers.

Statistics from the agency show fewer than 850 people have been deported out of the thousands who’ve lost their bids for asylum in Canada after crossing irregularly from the U.S.

CBSA also says 671 people are awaiting deportation after exhausting all their options to try to stay in the country.

But the agency says it’s unable to take action on more cases due to several factors, including a pause on deportations to Haiti and an inability to get travel documents from source countries.

There’s also the fact that those asylum seekers have several avenues to appeal a negative decision.

More than 45,000 people have crossed into Canada through unofficial border entry points since February 2017.

