Fifteen-year-old in Toronto charged in teen’s stabbing death

Open this photo in gallery Jack Meldrum, 15, died after being stabbed in west-end Toronto this past weekend. Toronto Police Service

One teenager is dead and another has been charged with second degree murder after a stabbing in west-end Toronto this past weekend.

Toronto Police were called to an area near the Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke around 9:45 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police said officers discovered two 15-year-old boys and a 19-year-old suffering from stab wounds. All three were transported to hospital, where one of the younger boys was pronounced dead. He was identified on Monday by police as Jack Meldrum, from Mississauga. This was the 62nd homicide in Toronto so far this year – surpassing 2017’s year-end total of 61 homicides.

The other 15-year-old who was taken to hospital – who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was arrested on Monday and charged by Toronto Police with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Detective Paul Worden said police are looking at the possibility that this was a botched robbery, but said they cannot say for certain at this point.

Of this year’s homicide cases, according to police data, 14 have been stabbings.

Police say the 19-year-old is still in hospital.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw Jack Meldrum, or might have information about his whereabouts, on Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).