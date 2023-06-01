Open this photo in gallery: The fire burning in Shelburne County, N.S., in a May 31 handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season.

Federal officials told a briefing today that at least 100 U.S. firefighters will be arriving in Nova Scotia over the weekend to help knock down out-of-control wildfires that have forced about 21,000 people from their homes since Sunday.

Another 200 firefighters arriving from South Africa will likely end up in Alberta, though officials say the wildfire situation in the country is fluid.

The latest arrival of international firefighters will be joining hundreds of their colleagues from countries including the United States, Australia and New Zealand who were already in Canada battling fires.

Officials say the number of fires so far this year is roughly on par with 10-year averages, but the amount of land devoured by those fires – approximately 27,000 square kilometres and counting – is “unprecedented.”

Ottawa says it approved the Nova Scotia government’s desperate plea for help, and the Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to provide extensive support, including help with logistics and resources to fight fires and hot spots.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it is a “simple fact” that Canada is seeing the impacts of climate change, which include more frequent and more extreme wildfires.

The fight against wildfires that have forced at least 21,000 people from their homes in Nova Scotia is expected to reach a pivotal point today.

Fire officials are worried about a resurgence in two major fires because of a phenomenon known as “crossover.”

Wildfires can become extreme events when the temperature rises above 30 C, humidity dips below 30 per cent and wind speeds top 30 kilometres an hour – and that’s exactly what is expected to happen today.

The two major fires that remain out of control – one in suburban Halifax, the other in the southwestern corner of the province – have already destroyed at least 200 homes and cottages.

Still, fire officials announced this morning that the fire near Halifax had been 50 per cent contained, and it did not grow on Wednesday.

Despite that good news, the officials say firefighters are now dealing with parched conditions, rising temperatures and mounting wind speeds, which will make for a volatile environment for wildfires.

Much of the province experienced a very mild winter with very little snowfall, and there hasn’t been any significant rainfall in the past 12 days.

As well, April was the driest month on record at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Environment Canada has issued warnings about poor air quality in Shelburne County, where a wildfire that started near Barrington Lake has become the largest forest fire in the province’s history, now covering more than 170 square kilometres.

Another air quality statement was issued for Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains, just outside Halifax, as the out-of-control wildfire there was estimated at just over eight square kilometres in size.

Cooler temperatures and steady rain aren’t expected until late Friday.

Though the Atlantic region is better known for its soggy weather in the spring, Nova Scotia has recorded 201 wildfires this season, 28 of them in the past week alone. Those fires have so far burned 190 square kilometres of land.