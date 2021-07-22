Fifth Manitoba First Nation forced to evacuate due to wildfires, smoke: Red Cross

A growing number of wildfires and increasing smoke are forcing the evacuation of another Indigenous community in Manitoba.

The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping individuals with health concerns from Red Sucker Lake First Nation, about 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

About 300 people are expected to start flying out of the community today and will be staying in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the fifth Manitoba First Nation whose members have been forced to leave their homes this week.

Most people from the Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations have left, while Pauingassi First Nation completed its evacuation on Monday.

There are about 2,000 people displaced and the number is growing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.