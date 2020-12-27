 Skip to main content
Fifth suspect arrested in stabbing of Black man at Manitoba skateboard park in September

Brandon, Man.
The Canadian Press
A fifth suspect has been arrested in Manitoba in a case in which police allege a Black man was stabbed after a group of people yelled racial slurs at him at a skateboard park.

The Brandon Police Service says in a news release that a 36-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the stabbing in early September was found and arrested on Saturday night.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday on charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

Officers responded to reports of a fight in the park in Brandon, west of Winnipeg, on Sept. 3, and said witnesses described one man and four women starting a fight with the Black man by yelling racial slurs.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital by a bystander and police said at the time that he was expected to make a full recovery.

Four women, including one who was 60, were arrested in the week that followed the incident and also faced charges that included assault and public incitement of hatred.

Police said in September that a video showed the fight first breaking out between the victim and a male suspect, and that four women then joined in with punches and kicks.

They said that in the video, the victim defended himself and held one of the suspects down when one of the women pulled out a knife and apparently stabbed the victim five times in the abdomen.

Police said it ended with the man walking away, bleeding. They alleged that before the stabbing, the woman with the knife had slashed the man’s tires.

