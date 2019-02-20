 Skip to main content

Canada Final Crown witnesses to take stand in Dennis Oland trial as prosecutors near end

Final Crown witnesses to take stand in Dennis Oland trial as prosecutors near end

Saint John, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Dennis Oland attends a news briefing by his legal team in Saint John, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutors are expected to conclude their case against Dennis Oland this week in Saint John, N.B.

They will have one of their final witnesses on the stand today – John Ainsworth, who was working in the office below the murder scene on July 6, 2011, the day Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death.

Ainsworth was one of two men who heard loud thumps coming from Oland’s office that evening, likely the sounds of the murder.

But unlike his friend Anthony Shaw, who thinks the noises were between 7:30 and 8 p.m., Ainsworth can’t pinpoint the time, beyond saying between 6 and 8 p.m.

Police believe Dennis Oland killed his father between 6 and 6:30 p.m. during his visit to the office.

