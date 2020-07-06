Final two Windsor-Essex communities to reopen Tuesday, putting all Ontario in Stage 2

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Final two Windsor-Essex communities to reopen Tuesday, putting all Ontario in Stage 2

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People and storefronts are seen on Erie Street, in Leamington, Ont., on June 11, 2020.

Fred Lum

Premier Doug Ford says the final two communities remaining in the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan will move ahead tomorrow.

Ford says Kingsville and Leamington, Ont., will move to Stage 2 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

He says COVID-19 outbreaks on local farms are under control and community spread of the virus is low.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier says he will visit the Windsor-Essex region in the coming days to thank the community for its patience.

Last week, the government dispatched Emergency Management Ontario to help co-ordinate health care and housing for more than 190 agri-food workers who have tested positive for the virus.

Most of Windsor-Essex, except for the two towns, moved to the second stage of reopening on June 25 after being held back because of the farm outbreaks.

Meanwhile Monday, leaders of Ontario’s largest cities and regions said upper levels of government must stop “wrangling” and provide immediate financial support to municipalities coping with massive pandemic-related costs.

The municipal leaders said $10 billion in aid is needed for communities across the country, and federal and provincial governments must resolve their differences before tax increases, service cuts, and fee hikes are forced upon communities.

The Large Urban Mayors’ Caucus of Ontario, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, and the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario penned a joint statement Monday to ratchet up pressure on the governments to come to a resolution.

“Our residents need support now,” the groups said in a statement. “The time is up for federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The groups’ request comes halfway through the municipal budget year, and they said time is running out for a commitment. They’re urging the federal government to address the issue in a fiscal update set for Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs and lost income for towns and cities, including steeply declining transit revenues.

“Municipalities have no choice but to consider plans to balance the budget by raising property taxes, user fees and charges or cutting services,” the groups said. “Difficult conversations about cost-saving service reductions are taking place at council meetings across the province.”

Some councils are considering cancelling transit services, reducing public health, fire and police services, and closing parks and cultural sites to cut costs, they said.

Not allowed to run deficits by law, municipalities across Ontario have already been laying off thousands of staff during the pandemic.

Last month, the chairman of the Large Urban Mayors’ Caucus, Cam Guthrie, said while calls for funding have been met positively by the federal and provincial governments, mayors are concerned that the longer talks drag on between the two upper levels of government, the harder the recovery will be for municipalities.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said his city is facing at least $1.5 billion in cost pressures this year because of the pandemic.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said her city has already had to make difficult decisions because of financial pressures related to COVID-19, including laying off 2,000 staff.

Crombie estimated that the pandemic is costing her city $20 million a month.

Ontario reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 160 newly resolved cases.

The province also saw no new deaths due to the virus over the previous day, the first time that has happened since late March.

The total number of cases now stands at 35,948, which includes 31,426 marked as resolved and 2,689 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province completed roughly 17,303 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says migrant workers are 'hiding' from COVID-19 testing in the Windsor-Essex region, hindering efforts to ramp up on-farm screenings. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies