 Skip to main content

Canada Finding plane in Labrador lake like looking for ‘needle in the haystack’: RCMP

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Finding plane in Labrador lake like looking for ‘needle in the haystack’: RCMP

Holly McKenzie-Sutter
ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The RCMP say the daunting size of the remote Labrador lake where a float plane crashed July 15 has complicated an ongoing underwater search for four missing men and the aircraft that was carrying them.

GPS co-ordinates of the downed de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane, owned by Quebec airline Air Saguenay, were recorded when Maritime Forces Atlantic left the scene July 16, Cpl. Jolene Garland said.

But since then, the RCMP believes, high winds and heavy rain have caused the plane to drift.

Story continues below advertisement

Divers have been searching Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain, since last weekend, but so far only small pieces of debris from the plane have been found.

Garland said Wednesday that divers are grappling with the lake’s 16-kilometre length and extreme depth.

“It’s like the needle in the haystack,” Garland said of the search for the missing plane.

She said the search teams intend to investigate “objects of interest” in the lake with divers and with a remotely operated vehicle that can reach greater depths. But Garland said the search for the objects, identified by side scanning sonar, can be tricky with such a wide area to cover.

“Even if you did it in quadrants, by the time you’re moving around and rotating your search area, things could’ve drifted or moved from where you first started,” she said.

No end date has been set for the search efforts.

Seven men, including the pilot, were on board the float plane that left Three Rivers Lodge in Labrador to fish on Mistastin Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

It didn’t return as planned that evening, sparking the response by Maritime Forces Atlantic, which spotted the tail of the plane and other wreckage floating in the water early on Tuesday.

The bodies of fishing guide Dwayne Winsor of Deer Lake, N.L., guest John Weaver II of Chicago and another 67-year-old man from New Jersey have been recovered so far.

Four men are still missing, including Weaver’s sons John Weaver III and Matthew Weaver, pilot Gilles Morin and another 50-year-old fishing guide from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Authorities have expressed little hope of finding any survivors but Garland said investigators are still working to find some answers in the lake.

“We remain hopeful,” she said.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay, said Morin was an experienced, safe pilot and that the plane had been inspected this spring.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Monday that investigators plan to visit the site to inspect the plane after it has been located and removed from the water.

A statement from Robin Reeve, managing partner of Three Rivers Lodge, posted on its website commented on the news that “a tragedy has fallen” on the facility, offering condolences to the men’s families.

“It is simply unthinkable that these dear friends are never coming home,” Reeve’s statement read.

Reeve’s statement also commented on the dangers involved in running and visiting a remote lodge.

“We have set the standard for safety and preparedness with communication tools and policies that are far beyond the industry standard,” it read. “Unfortunately, this way of life is not without the inherent risks that come with the operation of a remote wilderness camp.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter