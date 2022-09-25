Post-tropical storm Fiona hits Port aux Basques, N.L., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.Velda Tapp-Pretty/Handout

Post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge that washed some buildings into the ocean.

Here are the latest updates on Fiona:

Canadian military personnel are arriving in Nova Scotia today to do reconnaissance work ahead of operations to restore transportation and remove debris.

Crews worked throughout the night to restore power across the Atlantic region, but more than 300,000 residents are still without electricity.

The storm has weakened, but is still active, according to Environment Canada, and has now moved inland to southeastern Quebec.

11:57 a.m. ET

Clean up begins in Atlantic Canada

Home owners were cleaning up Sunday morning and assessing damage along New Brunswick’s southeastern coast, where the storm caused significant flooding and erosion. Fiona hammered wharfs, roads, homes and cottages along the Northumberland Strait, and tore up the wooden footbridge at the popular Bouctouche sand dunes park.

New Brunswick’s public safety minister said it will take time to fully calculate the damage caused by the storm. But homeowners who were affected can likely expect some kind of government help, he said.

In Charlottetown, P.E.I., where thousands remained without power on Sunday morning, police told residents to stay home. Many roads throughout the province were still blocked by downed trees and power lines, making it difficult for crews to get where they needed to go.

People were being told to be wait for crews to clear their streets, while priority was being given to clearing main roads around fire stations and reception centres hosting people who had to leave their homes.

“Under no circumstances should residents attempt to clear trees or branches away from downed power lines,” the City of Charlottetown said, in a press release.

“If it safe to do so, please place manageably sized debris in piles on the side of the road and away from sidewalks. This will help city crews during the lengthy clean up process ahead.”

– Greg Mercer

10:45 a.m. ET

Canadian Red Cross launches appeal for donations

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for donations to support those who’ve been affected by the hurricane. The organization said teams are currently providing support in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec.

”Hurricane Fiona has caused unprecedented damage across eastern Canada, impacting hundreds of thousands of people,” President and CEO Conrad Sauvé said in a statement. “While the full impacts of the hurricane are not yet known, the needs will be immense. The Red Cross will be there to support those impacted as they recover from this devastating storm in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Canadians who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona can register for assistance with the Red Cross online.

10:27 a.m. ET

Damage to Atlantic Canada from storm Fiona is ‘unprecedented,’ Bill Blair says

The breadth of the damage caused by the powerful storm Fiona that ravaged Atlantic Canada on Saturday has never been seen before, and it will take months to rebuild the critical infrastructure that was destroyed, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

“The scale of what we’re dealing with, I think it’s unprecedented,” Blair told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked how Fiona compared to Dorian, a storm that struck the region around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2019.

“There is going to be what I believe will likely be several months work in restoring some of the critical infrastructure - buildings and homes, rooftops that have been blown off community centers and schools,” he added.

- Reuters