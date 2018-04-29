 Skip to main content

Fire at Montreal dairy farm kills approximately 100 cows

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

About 100 cows are dead after flames tore through a dairy farm south of Montreal early Sunday morning.

Fire services were called at about 2 a.m. to the farm in Noyan, near the Quebec-U.S. border.

Several neighbouring fire departments were also called in to battle the blaze, which was brought under control at about 7 a.m.

Assistant chief of operations Michael Johnston says the fire likely originated in the building’s electrical system.

The owners was able to save about 15 cows but the building was destroyed.

No humans were injured but Johnston says the fire was a terrible loss for the farmers, who have lived in the area for generations.

