Fire breaks out at historic Toronto church housing Group of Seven paintings

St. Anne's Church at 270 Gladstone Ave. in Toronto, which is unique for its Byzantine-style dome and Group of Seven paintings featured throughout the church.

Toronto firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire in the St. Anne’s Anglican Church, a national historic building that houses paintings by Canada’s iconic Group of Seven.

Toronto Fire Services say there are no reports of injuries or occupants inside the building located at 270 Gladstone Ave.

Toronto police say the fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. when smoke was coming out of the building. They are warning the public of road closure and traffic due to the fire.

The church – a two-storey brick building – was designed in the Byzantine Revival style by architect William Ford Howland and was constructed in 1907-1908.

Designated a National Historic Site in 1996, the church contains murals painted by members of the Group of Seven: JEH MacDonald, Frank Carmichael, and Frederick H. Varley worked on St. Anne’s elaborate frescoes. They were the only known religious works by members of the Group.

The frescoes of St. Anne’s also also featured the work of Thoreau MacDonald, Neil Mackechnie, Arthur Martin, S. Treviranus, H.S. Palmer and H.S. Stansfield, and sculptures by Frances Loring and Florence Wyle. The state of these works is currently unknown.

Local residents posted photos and videos of the fire to social media, with one posting on X, formerly Twitter, “Absolutely heartbreaking for this historic building.”

The smoke could be seen from kilometres away.