Red ice fishing enclosures at a tent encampment in downtown Halifax, on Dec. 4.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services says a fire broke out in a tent at an encampment in the downtown’s Grand Parade over the weekend.

No injuries were reported in the blaze Saturday morning at the city square.

Currently about 20 people experiencing homelessness are living in tents and ice-fishing shelters at Grand Parade, directly across from Halifax City Hall.

Steven Turner, with the city’s fire department, says the flame was extinguished by firefighters and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Grand Parade is one of more than 30 homeless encampment sites recorded across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of last week, the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia says 1,068 people in the Halifax Regional Municipality have self-identified as being actively homeless.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.