 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Fire crews from around the region battle tire fire at N.B. recycling plant

Minto, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Fire crews from around the region are battling a massive tire fire at a recycling plant in the village of Minto, in south-central New Brunswick.

Fire Chief Jody Price from nearby Oromocto, N.B., said his department had sent a crew to help battle the blaze that was raging at the TRACC recycling plant located in an industrial park.

Price described it as an “extremely active scene” with 15 different fire departments on site, and calls going out for even more resources.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters first responded around 2:00 a.m. and eight hours later the inferno was still sending plumes of flame and dense black smoke billowing high into the air.

People’s Alliance leader and Fredericton Grand Lake MLA Kris Austin, who lives near the plant, said the sky was orange and acrid smoke filled the air.

“This is devastating for the community as TRACC is one of the largest employers Minto. Because this is a tire fire, I am also concerned about the environmental and health risks for people who live in Minto,” he said in a news release.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze or any potential environmental impact.

However, the provincial government put out a tweet advising people in the Minto and Chipman areas to stay away from the smoke, turn off any air exchangers, and if possible avoid outdoor activities. Residents were also being urged to follow the advice of their local authorities.

Price said he hadn’t heard of any injuries related to the fire, but was unable to confirm that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 21, 2019.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies