Crews began dismantling a heritage building that was destroyed in a raging fire last week, as families and friends of the victims awaited word on when the remains of their loved ones would be recovered from the rubble.

Police said at least seven people remained missing after the fire at the three-storey building in Montreal’s historic district last Thursday that also sent nine people to hospital. Two of those injured suffered serious burns and remained in hospital.

The dismantling of the charred structure was expected to continue for several days, and police said investigators were hoping to be able to get inside the building within the next two days.

Police have not released the name of those missing, but Louis-Philippe Lacroix said his 18-year-old daughter, Charlie, was one of the victims trapped inside the Old Montreal building that housed an architectural firm and several residences.

Mr. Lacroix said his daughter was in an Airbnb with friends on Thursday morning when the fire broke out. She and at least one friend made two calls to 911, he said, describing how they were trapped in a windowless apartment and could not escape.

“Learning this news and having to announce it to my son and my loved ones is certainly the worst thing to experience as a parent,” Mr. Lacroix posted on social media. On Saturday, he came from Terrebonne, a suburb north of the city, with other family members to grieve for his daughter outside the building where she spent her last night.

In a televised interview with Radio-Canada, Marik Boudreau said her friend Camille Maheux, 70, who resided in the building, was among those missing. “As time passed, we realized that she was nowhere to be found, we’re still looking for her,” she said.

Initial reports said one person was missing after the blaze, but fire officials said information they received on Saturday suggested that number was at least seven. Police said there was some confusion over how many people were inside the building at the time of the fire because several apartments were Airbnb rentals.

Alina Kuzmina and her husband were sleeping in their Airbnb in the building’s basement when they were awoken by what she described as a “loud explosion” and a bright orange light coming from behind their door. Ms. Kuzmina said she and her husband were lucky they heard the sound, as there were no fire alarms in her unit to alert her that anything was amiss.

“We literally woke up to the sound of fire,” she said, noting that she had seen two other fire alarms in the building, none of which had gone off.

Within the span of three minutes, the Ottawa couple quickly threw on their jackets, smashed the apartment’s window and crawled outside, where Ms. Kuzmina said she saw a man on the second floor jump out of his window to escape the fire.

Ms. Kuzmina said when she later called her Airbnb host, she was surprised to learn that her Airbnb was unlicensed. A city by-law bans short-term rentals in the historic district, but a quick search on the app shows there are “over 1,000 homes” available for short-term rental in the area.

Airbnb spokesperson Matt McNama said in a statement that the company was providing support to those affected, and was assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

Ms. Kuzmina said the Airbnb host told her they would stop renting out the apartment by the summer. “I guess they were still hoping to make a buck before the summer comes, which unfortunately cost people’s lives.”

Eve-Marie Morin said she rented an Airbnb apartment in the building in December, 2020.

“In the end, we did not stay, there were no windows, it was a bit of a weird room, it was scary … we were not comfortable staying there,” she said, sharing screenshots of the reservation details. “It’s like it was in the middle of the building, because there were no windows at all.”

Alain Vaillancourt, a City of Montreal councillor responsible for public security, said it was too early to draw conclusions about potential safety issues with the building. If there were any violations, he said, the city would act severely. He called on the province’s revenue agency to provide more resources to fight against illegal Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, adding that the city does not have enough inspectors to enforce the by-laws.

The building is owned by Émile-Haim Benamor, according to the provincial land registry. Calls and e-mails to a man by that name went unanswered on the weekend. But Mr. Benamor’s lawyer, Alexandre Bergevin, told French-language newspaper Le Devoir that his client, who has owned the building since 2009, has never rented apartments on Airbnb. He said “unfortunately” it was his client’s tenants who sometimes sublet their apartments on the short-term rental site.

As workers began removing debris from the building on Sunday, local residents struggled to make sense of what happened.

“We had no idea that some units didn’t even have some windows,” said Christine La Prade, who lives just two blocks from the building. “It’s just horrifying.”

She said she awoke to the smell of smoke and the sirens of firefighters on Thursday, and came rushing out of her home to see the building burning in the distance. Even from a safe distance away, Ms. La Prade said she could feel the searing heat coming from the building and smoke that made it impossible to breathe.

Yuval Daniel, an Old Port resident who lives one street over, said the fire worried him, and pushed him to call his landlord and make sure all of the safety devices in his home and possible escape routes were up to code. “It’s very eerie,” he said. “It’s very close to home.”

Montreal police spokeperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the cause of the fire remained unknown, and that the force’s arson squad was leading the investigation.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the fire a “heartbreaking tragedy in a tweet on Saturday.

“Our priority is to support the families of the victims who are still waiting for answers at the present time.”

