Firefighters contain small brush fire in West Vancouver

Firefighters contain small brush fire in West Vancouver

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Wildfires have reached the community of West Vancouver, where firefighters worked to put one out there Monday afternoon.

The West Vancouver fire department says in a tweet that it responded to the brush fire near train tracks along Sunset Lane.

It says the fire was contained but warned the public to avoid the area.

Four fire trucks responded to the blaze.

Sunset Lane runs parallel to Marine Drive, between McKechnie Park and the shore of Burrard Inlet.

The Wildfire Service says about 550 fires are burning in the province.

